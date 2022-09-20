Hyderabad (Telangana): Reports of miscreants pelting stones at actor Emraan Hashmi in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam market went viral on Monday. Emraan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Ground Zero in Jammu and Kashmir, hoever, has denied being injured in the stone pelting incident.

Reacting to news reports, Emraan on Tuesday took to Twitter to refute being injured in stone pelting incident. The actor also said that Kashmiri people are welcoming and he enjoyed shooting for Gruond Zero in Srinagar and Pahalgam.

"The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate," wrote Emraan on stone pelting incident in Pahalgam.

As reported earlier, Emraan Hashmi arrived in Srinagar on August 24. Taking to Instagram, the Jannat actor shared a picture and captioned it, "First time in the paradise city of Srinagar!! Countdown to Zero ... Lights camera ACTION."

Meanwhile, Anantnag Police on Monday arrested a person for allegedly pelting stones at the film crew in Pahalgam. Anantnag Police told a newswire that on September 18, during a film shooting at Pahalgam, the arrested person had pelted stones at the crew members. As per the police, the incident happened when the shooting was about to close.

READ | After 18 yrs in film industry, Emraan Hashmi still feels 'every day is a struggle'

"During a film shooting at Pahalgam on September 18, at the closing of shooting at 7:15 pm, one miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. FIR number 77/2022 was registered at the Pahalgam Police Station. The miscreant was identified and arrested," said Anantnag Police.