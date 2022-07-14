Mumbai: Bollywood actor, Kangna Ranaut, on Thursday, shared the first look poster and an announcement teaser of her upcoming directorial film 'Emergency'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Queen' actor dropped a one-and-a-half-minute long teaser of her next venture, to which she captioned, "Presenting 'Her' who was called 'Sir'".

In the teaser, Kangana could be seen reprising the role of former Indian Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' marks the 'Tanu weds Manu' actor's first solo directorial film. Previously, she co-directed a periodic film 'Manikarnika' in the year 2019, and the second biopic film of her career after her much acclaimed 'Thalaivii' where she portrayed the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalitha.

Along with the announcement teaser, the 35-year-old actor dropped the first look poster of her next project, to which she captioned, "Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook! Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world...#Emergency shoot begins".

Soon after the 'Fashion' actor dropped the first look and teaser of the film, fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons. "Fabulous look all the best powerful women" a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Wooo you are really legend, Only you can do this type of acting, So I am the biggest fan of you mam..".

Kangana has now finally commenced the shoot of her next periodic film. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, the 'Gangster' actor was last seen in 'Dhaakad' which failed to impress the audience at the box office, she will be next seen in 'Tejas' in which she portrays the role of an Indian Air-force Officer.

Apart from that, she will also be making her debut as a producer with her next production venture 'Tiku weds Sheru' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is slated to stream exclusively on Amazon prime video. (ANI)