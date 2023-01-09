Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty is known as a fitness enthusiast. The actor treats her fans with Sunday Binge giving them a glimpse of her cheat day indulgences but on Monday, she is the true motivation for her fans. The actor is doing it no different as she begins the week on a healthy note.

On Monday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a video from her fitness routine. The actor is seen sweating it out in the gym donning animal print gym leggings and a gray tank top. In the video, Shilpa is seen working out on a rowing machine. In the beginning of the video, Shilpa is heard saying, "Dukh bhare din beete re bhaiya ab body aayo re."

The actor is being lauded by her fans on social media for her love and dedication to fitness. At 47, Shilpa is among the fittest Bollywood divas in B-town. The actor is also winning love of her followers as she is back to being her fit self after three months after leg injury. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote a lengthy note describing the benefits of rowing.

On the work front, Shilpa made her comeback to the silver screen after a 14-year-long sabbatical with Nikamma. In a month's time, she was seen in comedy-drama Hungama 2. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty directed web series Indian Police Force, a cop action drama that will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She got injured on the sets of web series last August while shooting in Mumbai.

The actor also has Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series-backed upcoming film Sukhee. The upcoming slice of life film is helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like, Dhoom 3 and Jab Harry Met Sejal among others.