Mumbai: Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actor Shivaleeka Oberoi. The couple announced their union on Friday via social media. The wedding ceremony, which took place in Goa on Thursday, was attended by family and close friends from the film industry.

The 27-year-old actor, known for films such as Yeh Saali Aashiqui and Khuda Hafiz, shared the news on her official Instagram page alongside photos from the wedding. "Last evening, 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed."

The 27-year-old actor further wrote, "This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can't wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together."

Pathak, whose last directorial venture was the blockbuster hit Drishyam 2, also shared the same pictures on his Instagram page and wrote, "You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars." Soon after he shared the pictures, celebrities like Esha Gupta, Aahana Kumar, Vishal Jethwa, and others swarmed his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka's wedding had several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. From superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to young actors Kartik Aaryan, Vidyut Jammwal, and Sunny Singh, the wedding guest list boasted of many celebrities. Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Luv Ranjan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Ishita Raj Sharma also marked their presence as Abhishek and Shivalika embarked on a new journey together.