Mumbai: Bollywood has seemingly found a saviour in the form of suspense thriller Drishyam 2. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran -starrer Drishyam 2 has received a thumbs-up from the audience and critics. The film saw great growth at the box office on Saturday.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 2 continues its phenomenal run at the box office. According to Taran, Drishyam 2 managed to register an impressive total on the second Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote, "Poses tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles… Will pack a SOLID PUNCH on [second] Sun as well… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 126.58 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film Drishyam made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.