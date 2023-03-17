Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and model Ishita Dutta, who was last seen in the movie Drishyam 2, has announced that she and her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, are expecting their first child. Ishita was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport flaunting her baby bump for the first time following which several photos and videos of the actor surfaced online.

In a viral post on Instagram shared by paparazzi, Ishita could be seen walking into the airport terminal. Before taking off from the city, she smiled and posed for the photographers. For her journey, Ishita wore a brown coloured wrapper dress and added a black bag to her ensemble.

Ishita tied the knot with her boyfriend Vatsal on November 28, 2017. In an interview last year, Ishita said that she did not fall in love with Vatsal right away. They were just friends until one day they realized that they both liked each other very much, and within six months, the couple got married. The actor said that it was a simple love story that happened gradually, and nothing different or unique.

Ishita appeared in director Abhishek Pathak's crime thriller film Drishyam 2 alongside Tabu and Ajay Devgn. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022, earning over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Drishyam 2 is a sequel to Ajay's 2015 movie Drishyam. The movie also starred Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna. Ishita has also appeared in TV shows including Ek Ghar Banaunga, Bepanah Pyaar, and Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani in lead roles.