Mumbai: The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 dropped the teaser of the film on the eve of Valentine's Day. The hilarious video is amped up by a Pooja aka Ayushmann getting a call from Pathaan. Yes, you read that right. Dream Girl 2 teaser has an SRK connection which has seemingly upset Ananya Panday.

On Monday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and share Dream Girl 2 teaser. In the promotional clip, Ayushmann is seen dressed up as a woman, his face as Pooja, however, is not revealed in the teaser. The clip shows Ayushmann as a man who can mimic the voice of a woman. In the video, Ayushmann can be heard speaking to SRK's Pathaan character over a call.

"Hello main Pooja bol rahi hu. Aap Kaun?" Ayushmann asked. Responding to him, a person on the other side of the call addressed himself as Pathaan, referring to Shah Rukh Khan's character in the blockbuster film Pathaan. "Pooja..main Pathaan," the caller said. "Uff...kaise ho mere Pathaan," Ayushmann further asked. Replying to him, the caller quipped, "pehle se bhi zyada ameer...happy Valentine's Day Pooja."

The hilarious promo has left netizens in splits but the film's "heroine" Ananya is seemingly not happy. Sharing Dream Girl 2 teaser, Ananya wrote, "I thought sign karne par film mein ek heroine thi, yeh @pooja___dreamGirl ko sab kyun call kar rahe hain guys? #7KoSaathMein #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023."

It seems Ananya is clearly not happy with Pooja getting all the attention from none other than Pathaan and not her. It will be interesting to see how she pulls off the role in the film while facing tough competition from Pooja aka Ayushmann.

Ayushmann via promo also informed that the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7. Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.