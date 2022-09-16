Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Ayushamnn Khurrana and Ananya Panday are all set to share screen space for the first time. Ayushmann and Ananya will be seen in Dream Girl 2 for which makers have blocked the release date. On Friday, the makers dropped a video announcing Dream Girl 2 release date.

Ekta Kapoor's film banner Balaji Motion Pictures is bankrolling Dream Girl 2. The makers took to social media to announce Dream Girl 2 release date with a funny video laced with digs at the Bollywood slump and Ananya Panday's sense of humour.

Sharing the announcement video for Dream Girl 2 release date, the makers wrote on social media: "Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par ❤️ #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."

Ayushmann and Ananya recently shot for Dream Girl 2 in Matura. Ananya's casting in the film created buzz when she dropped pictures from Lord Krishna's birthplace Mathura. Later the same was confirmed when Dream Girl 2 team celebrated team India's win against the arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asia Cup. Both the actors with Dream Girl 2 cast and crew were seen celebrating the victory by imitating a locker room video of team India where the Men in Blue danced to the superhit song Kala Chashma.

Released in the year 2019, Dream Girl was declared a blockbuster hit which revolves around a male actor who plays female roles in local drama, and the situation turns dramatic after the man, Ayushmann, takes up a job at a "hotline" and the men start liking the voice.