Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL unveiled the film's trailer on Wednesday. In the video, we can see Sonakshi and Huma questioning the overweight stereotype in a humorous manner. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other.

Going by Double XL trailer, the film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. Huma and Sonakshi both actors have themselves faced fat-shaming during their journey in the film industry. Now they both will be seen as the leading character in Double XL. The film also features Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra, and others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment. For unversed, Elemen3 is a company formed by Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Mudassar Aziz. Double XL marks their first home production.

Interestingly, the film will be Sonakshi and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal's first outing together on big screen. The alleged lovebirds recently appeared in singers Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur's single Blockbuster. Double XL also marks maiden collaboration of Huma and Mudassar, who confirmed their relationship in 2019.