Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor called out an entertainment website for carrying a fake news about his ladylove Malaika Arora getting pregnant. Arjun took to social media to lash out at the portal and journalist who according to the actor writes such pieces "regularly."

On Wednesday, Arjun took to Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of the published article on a website. The said article is now pulled down by the website but it's too late as Arjun is in no mood to let the "garbage news" spread across the media.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. We tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal life."

According to the gossip item, Malaika and Arjun "are expecting their first child." The report also stated that the couple announced the good news to close ones during their visit to London in October. However, the news report is fake and has no truth in it.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. Apart from that, he also has action thriller The Lady Killer along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.