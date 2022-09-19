Mumbai (Maharashtra): Campus comedy-drama Doctor G is slated to be released in theatres on October 14, the makers announced on Monday. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Ayushmann shared the release date of the film on social media. " ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly 🥲 Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG 🧑🏻‍⚕️ Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022. 🗓️🩺#DoctorGInCinemas," wrote Ayushmann announcing Doctor G release date.

Ayushmann is known for his versatility, and with each of his performances, the actor always tries to deliver something new to the audience, and with Doctor G, he is all set to portray the role of a Gynaecologist for the first time in his career.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the Doctor G cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Duggal and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Bhatia in prominent roles. Makers started shooting for the film on July 14, 2021, in Bhopal, this marks the first-ever collaboration of the Vicky Donor actor with Rakul Preet.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of the star cast, the film was slated to release on June 17, 2022, but due to some reasons, it was rescheduled. Doctor G is a social-comedy film which will also deliver a special message to the audience.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be next seen in An Action Hero along with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is slated to release on December 3, 2022. He also has Dream Girl 2 coming out on June 29, June 2023.