Hyderabad: Actor Divya Khosla Kumar on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her injured face and requested her fans for their blessings and healing energy. Many people questioned her bruise to which she claimed that the injury occurred when she was filming an action sequence for her upcoming movie.

Divya shared the pictures with a caption that read, "Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy." In the pictures, the actor's face on one side seemed bruised, and one of the pictures seemed to have been captured on a movie set.

Several people responded to her post and wished for her quick recovery in the comment section. A user wrote, "Get well soon ma'am." Another wrote, "O mam aapko to bahut chot lag gai hai main dua karta hun ki aap jaldi theek ho jaen aur acche se kam Karen industry mein aapka bahut hi naam hai take care......"

Other users, on the other hand, can be seen commenting sarcastically. "Wait, what? Need blessings and healing energy for this? A mother in a middle-class household gets this on a daily basis. LOL," commented a user. "Itni choti si dikkat kitni bdi lgti h aapko,lower class me saal me 6 br hota h aur khud theek ho jata h,mam aap pareshan na ho theek ho jayega," another commented.

Divya has not mentioned the title of her upcoming movie, but she will next be seen in Yaariyan 2, the follow-up to the popular Khosla Kumar film that stars Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh. The lead actors in the upcoming movie are Divya, Meezaan Jafri, and Yash Das Gupta. The movie also stars Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier, and Pearl V Puri. The movie is backed by T-Series.