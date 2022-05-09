Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is currently working alongside Prabhas, received some delicious treats from the Baahubali star. Disha took to social media to thank her co-star for his generosity which is known to those who have worked with him.

On Monday, Disha took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of casseroles. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Thank you @actrorprabhas for spoiling us." Ms. Patani is the latest to enjoy the feasts that his co-stars enjoy made in his home kitchen. Most of the stars Prabhas have worked with, would have tasted his warm hospitality, as he treats them with regional delicacies.

Disha is set to star in Nag Ashwin's tentatively titled movie Project K, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Billed as a multilingual sci-fi film, the upcoming feature is backed by production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. The actor took to her Instagram Story on late Saturday night to share the photo of a gift hamper sent by the makers of the movie. "Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you on board," read the note signed by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Patani, known for films such as Malang and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will play an "interesting role" in Project K. Filmmaker Ashwin is best known for directing the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. Patani will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, Yodha, and KTina.

