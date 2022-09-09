Mumbai (Maharashtra): Disha Patani, who will be seen starring in the upcoming periodic action film Suriya 42, is over-the-moon to be a part of a project of such larger-than-life elements. The makers on Friday released Suriya 42 motion poster. Loaded with visual effects, the motion poster describes Suriya 42 as a mighty valiant saga, which will release in 3D in ten languages.

Disha said: "I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen." She added: "Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience."

The film is being produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Disha Patani plays the female lead in this film, which has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, who had shot superhits like Ajith-starrer Veeram and Vedalam.

Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya 42 upcoming film, the actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

READ | Disha Patani takes boldness level a notch higher with sultry look - see pics

Meanwhile, Disha, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina. The flick will be directed by Ashima Chibber, produced by Ekta and written by Dream Girl fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa.