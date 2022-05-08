Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Disha Patani is the latest addition to Project K, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Disha took to social media to announce her association with the film which is a sci-fi drama helmed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin.

On Saturday night, Disha took to Instagram and dropped a picture of flowers and a gift hamper that she has received from the team of Project K. The team also sent her a heartfelt welcome note that read, "Welcome Disha. Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you on board." Disha added a string of red heart emojis to the picture.

Disha Patani joins Prabhas, Deepika, Big B starrer Project K

Tentatively titled Project K, the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. The team of the multi-lingual drama has constructed a massive set at Ramoji Film City and has also canned two schedules with Prabhas, Deepika and Big B. Project K is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

