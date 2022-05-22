Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a glimpse of her regular day at the gym and it leaves everyone stumped. Disha shared a short video on Instagram, where she is seen enacting a scene at the gym. In the clip, she is seen walking and is being eve-teased by two men. What happens next leaves everyone in shock.

The actor is seen flaunting her flawless martial art skills and in a dramatised version, she is seen beating a man to pulp. "Just a regular day at the gym, " wrote Disha, who is rumoured to be dating action star Tiger Shroff. Her video currently has 2.2 million views on the photo-sharing website. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff was amazed to see Disha's skill and commented: "Too f****** good."

On the work front, Disha will be seen in action drama Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The actor has also been roped in for Prabhas-starrer Project-K, which also features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

