Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma, a well-known director, earned his engineering degree 37 years after completing his B Tech from Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. The director, popularly known as RGV, took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of his degree certificate and expressed his pleasure with his 5.8 million fans.

The director said that he was super excited to obtain his B tech degree certificate after 37 years and thanked the university for the same. "Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Mmmmmmuuaahh (sic)," he said in a tweet. The director passed the B Tech (civil engineering) exam in July 1985 with a second-class grade.

Also read: RGV part of 'assassination squad' to kill SS Rajamouli

Reacting to his post, a user wrote, "Great.. we civil engineers don't bother about certificates. We just build the world...But I collected my civil engineers certificate immediately after completion." "Civil engineering! That's the reason you used locations like - under construction buildings/structures in some of your earlier movies," another wrote. RGV also posted a few pictures with the professors of the university on his Twitter handle.

Varma began his career in Telugu cinema where he made a significant impact in 1989 with his debut film Shiva. His first big hit in Hindi cinema was Rangeela, a popular romantic drama starring Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar. Films like Satya, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Company, Rangeela, Nishabd, Aag, Department, and Naach, among many more, were directed by Ram Gopal Varma.