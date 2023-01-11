Hyderabad: Pop icon Rihanna and RRR song Naatu Naatu were in the race for Golden Globes Best Original Song trophy. After Naatu Naatu song was announced as the winner, Rihanna according to many, "ignored" team RRR at the Golden Globes. A video shared by RRR star Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni hints otherwise.

The pop icon-turned-makeup mogul Rihanna, who was also nominated for the Golden Globes Best Original Song trophy for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever anthem Lift Me Up, stop by at the RRR table or just sweep by, ignoring the eventual winners?

Even as this debate rages among all those who woke up early on Wednesday morning to watch the Golden Globes live, we did see Rihanna, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in tow, stop by briefly at the RRR table, where she was greeted by Ram Charan. Did she congratulate the winners of the Best Original Song trophy?

Yes, Rihanna congratulated the RRR team after Naatu Naatu bagged Golden Globes. In a video shared by Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni with a "Thank U Rihanna' caption, the pop star is seen congratulating team RRR. She clearly did not ignore the winners. Soon after their win, Rihanna was seen congratulating the team as she walked by the RRR table with her partner ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna, according to reports, shined bright like a diamond at the 2023 Golden Globes, where she skipped the red carpet but was spotted inside the ceremony wearing a black velvet bustier dress and voluminous stole from Schiaparelli Haute Couture. The Work hitmaker accessorised her look with a dazzling Cartier diamond necklace and earrings and an elegant pinup-inspired updo. The Barbadian beauty kept her makeup simple, opting for a nude lip and glowing skin.

Coming back to RRR song Naatu Naatu, the track is riding on massive popular opinion in the West. Last month, the song made it to the 95th Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song announced by the Academy and is in competition with 14 other songs.