Hyderabad (Telangana): The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad was unveiled on Friday and it depicts the Bollywood star in an intense spy avatar, acing her action skills while combating enemies and beating them at their own game. The action-packed trailer hints at a sensitive subject at its core.

Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist and his villainous turn is unlike any other and he has ensured that his look is on point. The actor also trained hard for the action sequences for months to make them look authentic. That's not all, the duels between Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal have been specially designed to amp up the adrenaline of the viewers.

READ | Kangana Ranaut reveals childhood sexual abuse: 'He used to ask to strip off clothes'

Going by the trailer, Kangana and Arjun's clash is something to be savoured on the big screen. Rampal is ably supported by Divya Dutta who has a meaty role as the antagonist. Dutta will be seen in an avatar that will unveil an untapped side to her acting ability. Filmed across Budapest, Mumbai and Bhopal, the slick entertainer has been shot by award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata and the action choreography has been designed by an out-an-out international crew.

The film is helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, Dhaakad is slated to release on May 20.