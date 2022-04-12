Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Kangana Ranaut has sported seven strong and intense looks for her upcoming film Dhaakad, whose teaser is dropped on Tuesday. As Agent Agni, the actor stuns audiences with her seven different looks and multiple combat scenes which have been designed and choreographed by international technicians. Kangana Ranaut is seen in unique hairdos and in combat attire showcasing her warrior avatar.

Dhaakad teaser hints at the rise of a new action star in Hindi film industry. If the teaser is anything to go by, Kangana truly becomes the master of disguises as her each look is unique and we've never seen Kangana do action like this before. The film is designed as an international-level spy thriller, directed by Razneesh and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai.

The film also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal as the antagonists. Dhaakad will see Arjun and Kangana battling each other and their duels are clearly to be relished on the big screen. It is no less than the clash of the titans and the combat sequences have a never seen before quality to them. Following the launch of teaser, Kangana will surprise the audience with an action-packed first look on the big screen as it will be attached to KGF: Chapter 2. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.