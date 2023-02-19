Hyderabad: In a few days, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will be completing a month of its release. But the film is still going strong at the box office. Pathaan enjoyed the benefits of a solo release for nearly four weeks as there were no big releases until Shehzada and the Hollywood film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania hit screens on February 17. The new release seemingly did not affect Pathaan much as exhibitors have increased the shows of the SRK starrer which running in its fourth week.

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania were seen as tough competition to Pathaan but the audience is apparently more drawn to the SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's spy thriller than the other two. The drop in ticket price has also helped Pathaan to retain a hold at the box office despite new releases.

Following a spike in public demand across India, exhibitors have increased Pathaan shows across the country. On the day Shehzada was released, Pathaan makers reduced ticket prices and announced a flat Rs 110 across cinemas in India. To keep the footfall going, YRF on Saturday made Pathaan tickets available at Rs 200.

Pathaan is inching close to surpassing Baahubali 2 (Hindi) lifetime business. So far, the film has registered a worldwide gross of Rs 981 crore while domestic nett box office raked in Rs 508.10 crore. SRK's comeback film is likely to beat the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become highest grossing Hindi film ever. Baahubali 2 is currently holding the record with Rs 510.99 crore.