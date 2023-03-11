New Delhi: A crime squad of Delhi's South-West district police visited the farmhouse of the 66-year-old veteran actor, Satish Kaushik, days after his demise, sources said on Saturday. The deceased actor was staying in the farmhouse for a couple of days for the Holi celebrations. Police are looking into the late actor's death case and are awaiting a thorough post-mortem report.

According to sources, the investigating team found some medicines in the farmhouse. Delhi Police sources said that a party was organized in the farmhouse, which belonged to an industrialist, adding that the industrialist is also wanted in several cases. "Police are checking the guest list to see who was present at the farmhouse," they said.

Actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday in Gurugram. The actor went to attend Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai on March 7. His party images and videos went viral as soon as the news of his sudden death broke. He apparently became ill while he was in Delhi to attend the Holi party of a close friend, said sources.

Anupam Kher was the first person to break the news of his close friend's sudden demise on social media. Along with a picture of both of them, Kher tweeted, "Actor Satish Kaushik passes away." With his charming performances and unique sense of humour, the brilliant actor, writer, director, and producer Kaushik made his mark in the Indian film industry. He became well-known in the 1980s and 1990s through his efforts in popular movies like Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai. (With agency inputs)