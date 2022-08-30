Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a How It Started vs How It's Going post. The actor, who has consciously reduced the frequency of posts on Instagram, has really upped her social media game with limited content.

The Piku star treated her fans with a How It Started vs How It's Going post on Instagram. The actor has shared a set of two pictures on her Instagram handle. The first picture is a close of her lips perfectly done with a red hot lipstick while the next picture is a shaky image.

Sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote, "How it Started v/s How it’s going…" followed by a red lips emoji. Deepika's latest post has left her fans in splits while many of her colleagues from the industry have hit the like button.

Last week, Deepika challenged Ranveer Singh on Instagram. In a video shared by Deepika, she is seen taking up a fun socks challenge. In the caption of the video, she challenged Ranveer Singh to beat her in it! She wrote, "Try beating that @ranveersingh!"

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in an action thriller film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddhart Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that, she will be also seen in The Intern, along with Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film Project -K opposite south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.