Hyderabad: Just like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone's look left everyone in awe at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2023 (PFW). Deepika donned a leather stud-button coat from Louis Vuitton at the PFW. She took to Instagram and posted a picture showing off a glimpse of her goth-inspired look.

Deepika can be seen striking a fashionable pose in the picture. She enhanced her outfit by toting a stylish black bag. She wore the coat with lace-up stockings and black long boots. She chose to wear her hair in waves, and her kohl-rimmed eyes absolutely caught everyone's attention. In response to her picture, actor Ridhima Pandit commented, "Mannn" with fire emojis.

She wore Louis Vuitton's leather stud button coat

Deepika's look received acclaim from her fans as well. "My Queen," wrote a fan. "You rule," another commented. Commenting on her style and dress sense, a user wrote, "100% slayed Deepu. Thanks for getting out of your big gowns and ghagra choli era." "I love your dress and your fashion," another social media user commented.

Her goth-inspired look left everyone in awe

Louis Vuitton posted a video of the actor on Instagram before making her appearance at Nicolas Ghesquiere's show in the French Capital. Meanwhile, on the movie front, Deepika has already begun the shoot of the film, Fighter. She will make her film debut with Hrithik Roshan in this movie.

Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week

Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, which also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles, is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. Deepika is also working on Project K alongside actors Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also appear with Big B in the remake of The Intern.