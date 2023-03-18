Hyderabad: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone flew back to India on Friday night after representing India at the Oscars in Los Angeles. The actor was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport while donning an all-black outfit. Deepika's fans gushed over her when the actor made her first public appearance in the city after she attended the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

The Bollywood star donned a black turtleneck sweatshirt with matching latex pants, and boots. She jazzed up her look with pair of sunglasses while carrying a black bag. Deepika briefly posed for photogs before she made her way to the car. The actor looked uber-stylish in a video shared by paparazzo on social media.

Deepika was all smiles in the video and thanked the paparazzi for congratulating her for presenting an award at Oscars 2023 and also for representing India on a global stage. Taking to Instagram, fans flocked to the comment section to praise her outfit and confidence as soon as the video was posted. A fan wrote, "Welcome back Deepuuu, THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN BOLLYWOOD." "I love her clothes when she travels," wrote another.

As one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023, Deepika made a spectacular red carpet entrance in a black Louis Vuitton off-shoulder gown. On the movie front, the actor recently appeared in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will next be featured in the film Fighter, again directed by Siddharth Anand, which will be her debut on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.