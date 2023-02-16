Mumbai: Bollywood stars have the luxury to afford almost anything they want. From buying swanky vehicles to travelling business class, those at the top of the B-Town ladder do not need to think about the finances of things the way a common person would. Amid this when a leading Bollywood star emulates a common man and is seen travelling economy, it does attract people's attention, admiration, and some questions as well.

An example of it is a viral video of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone who in it was seen ditching the luxury of business class and flying economy. The video of her walking on the aisle along with her bodyguard has gone viral on social media. A fan posted her video on social media where Deepika is seen walking towards the front, as directed by one of the crew members.

As she was making her way to the front, a fan greeted her and said, "Hi Deepika". But the actor did not pay heed to it. "Passengers reaction when they spot #deepikapadukone travelling in economy class. This video has gone viral," read the video post shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

In the video, the Pathaan actress is seen keeping a low profile while walking to the aircraft lavatory. Clad in a fiery orange and blue jacket paired with a cap along with sunglasses, Deepika tries his best not to communicate or be noticed by anyone. On the work front, 'Pathaan' turned out to be a blockbuster reporting nearly Rs 1,000 crore global gross till Thursday. The film has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film after beating Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar'.