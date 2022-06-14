Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is in the city for shooting her upcoming film Project K is known. In an unpleasant update from the sets of the highly anticipated film, the actor was rushed to a hospital here after she complained of uneasiness.

On Tuesday, the team of Project K faced adversity when the health of film's leading lady derailed during the shoot. Several reports suggest that Padukone was rushed to the hospital after she felt restlessness and an erratic heartbeat. Deepika returned to the sets to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan as her heart rate stabilised.

An official statement from Deepika’s team is still awaited. According to sources quoted by a webloid, the actor however is back on the film's set. "Deepika was rushed to a hospital after she experienced uneasiness. She felt her heartbeat going erratic followed by restlessness. After being treated, she is now back on the sets of Project K and is recovering," a source is quoted as saying by the webloid.

Sharing an update on Deepika's health, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan has also confirmed that the actor has resumed the shoot. Sharing the update, he took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#DeepikaPadukone is now perfectly fine and back to the sets of #ProjectK."

Deepika plays Prabhas' love interest in Project K while Big B and Disha Patani play important roles. Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling the movie, which is billed to be heavy on VFX. The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer for the film being helmed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin.

