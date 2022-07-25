Hyderabad (Telangana): And the wait is finally over! Deepika Padukone's full look from her upcoming film Pathaan has been unveiled. On Monday, Deepika took to social media to share her look from the highly anticipated film which will bring her together with her first co-star, Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped her look from Pathaan and wrote, "Tadaa!💥 #Pathaan Releasing #25thJanuary in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu! #SiddharthAnand @iamsrk @thejohnabraham @yrf."

From what we have seen so far, SRK and Deepika are looking absolutely drool-worthy and looks like makers want them to scorch the big screen. SRK and DP's pairing has delivered historic blockbusters and there is a definite intent by the makers to make Pathaan their biggest film to date.

According to film's director, Siddharth Anand, SRK is "the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India." Talking about the star cast, he had said, " When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don't think we will disappoint on that promise with Pathaan."

Pathaan, which is backed by Yash Raj Films, will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.