Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has opened up about facing racism in Hollywood. The actor, who made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, has not signed any other project in Hollywood thereafter. After almost five years of her Hollywood debut, Deepika has opened u about what kept him, away from doing more films in the West.

Deepika, who jetted off to Paris to attend the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week 2022, in a recent interview has revealed having faced racism in Hollywood. Speaking to a magazine, Deepika revealed why she is not seen in Hollywood films at the time when filmmakers and actors are enthusiastically speaking about blurring boundaries and inclusivity in the entertainment world.

Talking to a magazine, Deepika said, "I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey by the way, you speak English really well.’ I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?”

"I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am – and we are – so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in," said Deepika on facing racism in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, talking about Deepika's lineup of films in Hindi includes the much-awaited Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan marks the return of SRK after 4 years. Deepika will also be seen in The Intern remake and Project k with Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.