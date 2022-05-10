Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor-producer Deepika Padukone, who recently made headlines as the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury, left Mumbai on Monday night heading towards the French Riviera. Deepika, who represents India at the prestigious film gathering, has a busy two weeks ahead from May 16 to 28. She will be there throughout the festival.

Deepika, who was chosen to be part of the exclusive and very illustrious jury for the 75th Festival De Cannes, is part of an eight-member jury presided by French actor Vincent Lindon. She is joined by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier.

Globally known as one of the oldest and most prestigious film festivals, some of the best movies of the year slate their world premiere for Cannes. Even before Deepika some of the prominent names from India have been called up to serve on the Cannes Jury.

Filmmaker and producer, Mira Nair, served as a jury member of the Cannes Film Festival in 1990 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first Indian female actor who made it to the jury in 2003. In 2009, veteran star Sharmila Tagore was one of the International Competition's jury members. The Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur was invited for jury duty at the Cannes festival in 2010. Vidya Balan had served as a jury member at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

(With agency inputs)