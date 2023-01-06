Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone on Friday shared a video on her Instagram handle. After ringing in New Year and celebrating her birthday on January 5, the actor seems to have taken some time out to pen a gratitude note and share her resolution for 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a video wherein she is seen enjoying a ride on a yacht while the wind blowing through her hair. Sharing the video, Deepika shared what's her resolution for the New Year. "A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present," wrote the 37-year-old actor.

Extending New Year greetings to her fans, the actor further wrote, "May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year…Happy New Year!❤️." She also thanked her fans for birthday wishes. "PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings," wrote Deepika alongside the video. The actor summed up her post with video credit which goes to her husband Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The makers of the film shared a special poster of Deepika to mark the occasion of her birthday on Thursday. Similarly, the team of her upcoming film Project K too treated Deepika's fans with a teaser poster of her look from the film which also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. She also has Fighter and The Intern in her kitty.