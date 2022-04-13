New Delhi: Superstar Deepika Padukone has reached Hyderbad for shooting another schedule of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film Project K co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Acing a denim-on-denim look, Deepika was all smiles when she was spotted leaving for Hyderabad at the Mumbai airport on Monday night. Tentatively titled Project K, the movie is a mega canvas, pan-India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

A major portion of the film will be shot in special sets that are laid up in Hyderabad's famous Ramoji Film City. Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Film City as she forays into the sci-fi genre with Project K, touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. It is expected that some crucial sequences featuring Deepika and Prabhas will be wrapped up in this schedule.

READ | Prabhas treats Big B with home-cooked food, latter says 'Your generosity beyond measure'

Billed as a sci-fi, Deepika and Prabhas will come together for the first time with Project K. Touted to be a big budget venture, Project K is to feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role as well. Ace Telugu producer C. Ashwini Dutt is bankrolling this mega-budget project which is expected to hit the screens in 2023. The film will also mark Deepika's second collaboration with Big B after their successful outing together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku.