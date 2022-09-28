Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who's in the news because of the speculation over being part of the cast of Brahmastra 2, was reportedly rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital here after she complained of uneasiness.

According to reports, the actor underwent a number of tests in the hospital on Monday evening. The report added that Deepika is feeling better now. No statement on her health condition has come from her team.

Earlier, she had a health situation on the sets of the Nag Ashwin film Project K with Telugu star Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress had earlier battled depression and had been quite vocal about it. To put her thoughts into action, she also runs the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, and provide access to credible resources for those suffering.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in action-packed avatars in the films Pathaan and Fighter. In Pathaan, she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, while in Fighter, she will showcase her acting skills alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has The Intern remake with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

READ | Latest Instagram post of Deepika Padukone will leave you in splits

The buzz is strong around Deepika and her actor husband Ranveer Singh coming together for Brahmastra Part 2. While makers have remained tight lipped about Deepika and Ranveer's casting, a senior film critic confirmed the same last month.