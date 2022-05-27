Cannes: Apparently, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, has received the "best gift of the decade". The actor took it to her Instagram to share a short video of the best give she has received. The video shows how earlier, one of her team members played a prank and gifted her a quacking bird toy, which she found "stupid". 48 hours later, she received her actual prize, a big bar of chocolate!

Her reaction was simply priceless. "This is not the best gift of the day or the week or the month. It is the best gift of the decade!" she said. The video also featured her husband Ranveer Singh's reaction. Deepika shared the chocolate with her team.

At the end of the video, Ranveer can be seen sitting on Deepika's lap and the latter saying "My trophy", while the former replies, "I am the gift for today". The Fans could not stop reacting to this adorable video and spammed the comments section with hearts and lovely comments. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh flew to Cannes when he could not stop gushing about her looks on the Cannes red carpet.