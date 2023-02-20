Mumbai: The elegant Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with a new look. The actress ditched the short hair look on her arrival in Mumbai and opted for extensions, giving a new definition to airport fashion. She opted for a bright orange trench coat with a big smile on her face.

The actress was clicked on her way out by the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport. Reacting to her pics, fans have taken a liking to her new look. Effortlessly stylish Deepika Padukone was snapped wearing a green coloured t-shirt paired with trousers of the same colour scheme. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and white shoes.

Deepika Padukone for quite some time now was spotting a short hair look. The actor had donned short hair in two of her recent films, which were Pathaan and Gehraiyaan. To try and serve a new look, this time Deepika Padukone opted for hair extensions.

On the professional front, the actress is soaking in the success of Pathaan, which has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. Next in line is 'Fighter', which stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi are also slated to play key roles in the movie, which will hit the screens in January 2024.

Apart from 'Fighter', Deepika will also be seen in 'Project K' along with Prabahs and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the release date and poster of the multi-starrer movie was shared on social media. Deepika has also been roped in for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's next film 'Jawan'.