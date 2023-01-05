Hyderabad: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who turned another year older today and will next be seen on the big screen opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', is among the highest-paid actors in the country. Whether it's her acting style, glamorous looks, or fashion statements, she has time and again proved that she is the best. The global star has always made heads turn. So, on Deepika's 37th birthday, let's take a look at her most iconic fashion hits.

Deepika's body-hugging black gown perfectly shows off her hourglass figure. She rounded up her look with stunning diamond jewellery and a messy bun. (ANI)

The actor looks majestic, exuding major retro vibes in this black-and-gold sequined saree. Along with the saree, Deepika also donned dramatic eye makeup. (ANI)

Here she looks like a dream in the fiery red strappy ensemble gown with a peplum top. (ANI)

Taking the glamour quotient several notches high, Deepika wore a criss-cross halter neck bodysuit in maroon colour and paired it with low-waist denim pants with a wide-leg feature. (ANI)

Deepika looked every inch glamorous dressed in a floor-sweeping midnight-green ensemble. She completed her look with a statement jewelled necklace and bold eyes. (ANI)

In this click, her look is straight out of a fairytale. Making her look no less than a mermaid, the pink ruffled gown has dramatic detailing on the shoulders and a tiered bottom. (ANI)

This body-con dress with no sleeves in a striking cerulean blue colour is paired with a long trench coat of a dark blue hue. She accessorised the look with heels in the same colour. (ANI)