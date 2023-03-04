Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone flashed a big smile at the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport as the actress flew down to Mumbai on Friday. This marks the actress' first public appearance after she shared the news of her being selected as one of the presenters at the coveted Oscars. The Padmavat actress rocked her airport look as always, keeping it cool and simple.

The actress smiled at the paps at the airport after they greeted her with cheerful and congratulatory wishes. She was seen in a neutral shade of white and blue, donning a light blue coloured denim jacket over a basic white t-shirt and a pair of faded jeans. The actress kept her hair open in light curls with minimal makeup and a yellow-coloured sling bag.

Coming out of the airport, the Pathaan actress even stopped for a picture with a lucky fan. With the paps uploading pictures and videos online, fans were quick to appreciate her OOTD. Several users took to Instagram to comment on her look and poured in best wishes for the upcoming Oscars, where the actress will be joining the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Jennifer Connelly as a presenter.

"Congratulations Deepika Padukone. what a proud moment for you and our country," wrote a user. "Biggest global star from India," wrote another. Deepika's fan took to the comment section and flooded it with heart and fire emoticons. The actress was last seen in the monstrous hit Pathaan.

Also read: Here's how Ranveer Singh reacts as Deepika Padukone joins list of presenters at Oscars 2023