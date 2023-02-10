Mumbai: Fans across India now have a chance to see Raj and Simran on the big screen again with the re-release of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the Aditya Chopra film that catapulted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to superstardom. The film will have a wide re-release in major Indian cities on Valentine's Day 2023, Yash Raj Films said on Thursday.

A romantic blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the longest running movie in the history of Indian cinema and continues to enjoy its screening at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the longest running film in the history of cinema, has become synonymous to romance for India and Indians for generations since its historic release.

"We are constantly requested by the audience and fans, through the year, for a wider showcasing of the film so that they can, again and again, watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theatres! This year, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting Feb 10, for a period of one week only!, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, said.

the 1995 film will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum.

Fans now have the option to watch Shah Rukh Khan as both Raj and Pathaan in theatres during the Valentine's Day period, two films with different avatars of the superstar. DDLJ hit the theatres on February 10. (With agency inputs)