Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday said she would love to produce the directorial debut of her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and would be "upset" if he doesn't ask her to be part of the project.

During the promotions of his latest release Shamshera, Kapoor had reportedly expressed a desire to try his hand at film direction. The actor, who will next be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside Bhatt, had said he had already written a story during the pandemic-induced lockdown and was scouting for writers to flesh it out.

During the trailer launch of her upcoming film Darlings, Bhatt's maiden production venture, the actor was asked about the possibility of producing Kapoor's debut directorial. "We discussed it, in fact. I told him that if you don't make me produce it, I'll be very upset!"

The debutante producer, who will be welcoming her first child with Ranbir, also added, "I told him if you don't want to take me as an actor, that's totally fine, he told me, 'No, no I need you, you're a tyrant', as a joke. I'm a creative producer so I'll give my creative inputs at the writing stage and produce it," she told reporters here.

Darlings marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The Mumbai-set dark comedy will start streaming on Netflix from August 5.