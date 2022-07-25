Hyderabad (Telangana): And the wait is finally over. The trailer for Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew starrer Darlings is out now. As announced, Alia took to social media to share the intriguing trailer of Darlings.

The Mumbai-set dark comedy marks Alia's foray into film production. The film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. While the ensemble cast looks amazing in the trailer, Alia and Shefali's chemistry is flawless to say the least.

Bhatt's maiden production venture is set to premiere on Netflix on August 5. She has produced the film through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Alia had earlier said that she is 'very proud and happy' about how the film has shaped up, and going by trailer, it seems that Darlings will entertain and engage audiences the world over.

This will be Bhatt's second release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which opened theatrically in February. Darlings features music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics from veteran writer Gulzar.