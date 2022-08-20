Mumbai (Maharashtra): Keeping up its tradition of backing content-driven films, Pooja Entertainment dropped the trailer of their suspense thriller Cuttputlli on Friday. Cuttputlli trailer is loaded with power-packed performances and a gripping storyline, with Akshay Kumar promising to deliver what could be his best film this year.

Joined by Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, Ranjit Tewari, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Akshay and the Disney+ Hotstar Head of Content and HSM Entertainment Network, Gaurav Banerjee, were seen at the trailer launch.

The trailer was released in the most innovative way at an event where Akshay was seen performing, literally, as a Cuttputli (puppet) hanging from various strings. This stunning act was choreographed by Shiamak Davar.

Pooja Entertainment helms fresh and entertaining content that resonates with the audience and this real-life thriller has been brilliantly adapted for a pan-India audience. In this suspense thriller, Akshay will be seen as a man on a mission to hunt for a serial killer who is out somewhere in Kasauli.

The film is a gripping adaptation of the real-life case of Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, a serial killer from the days of the former Soviet Union. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, the film will premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

Initially, Cuttputlli was reportedly called Mission Cinderella. Cuttputlli is Hindi remake Tamil film Ratsasan released in 2018. The original was helmed by Ram Kumar.