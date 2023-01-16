Hyderabad: After bringing the Golden Globe, filmmaker Rajamouli's magnum opus film 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

A tweet from the handle of the Critics' Choice Awards read: "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"'RRR' was contending against films such as 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina 1985', 'Bardo', 'False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Close' and 'Decision to Leave'.

Team 'RRR' took to their Twitter account and shared a video which they captioned, "Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!" 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravani is heard saying in the video, "Thank you so much I am very overwhelmed with this award. I am here to receive this wonderful award by the critics. Thank you all the critics, on behalf of my chorographer, lyrics writer, my singers, my programmers and ofcourse my director."

Also read: Naatu Naatu Golden Globes win bolsters Telugu pride, congratulations pour in

Keeravani's track Naatu Naatu also received the best music core award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) recently. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

'RRR' stars NTR Junior, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

The movie was released theatrically on 25 March 2022. Made on a budget of ₹550 crore ($72 million), it is the most expensive Indian film to date. With ₹240 crore (US$30 million) worldwide on its first day, RRR recorded the highest opening-day earned by an Indian film. The film smashed several world box office records for an Indian film, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.