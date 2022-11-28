Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming action-comedy Cirkus shared teaser of the film on Monday. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing a double role in the film which revolves around identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

The teaser did not reveal much except that the film is set in days when life was much simpler. The film sees Ranveer joining forces with Rohit once again after Simmba and Sooryavanshi (which saw him playing an extended cameo). Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double role of his career. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ranveer also revealed that Cirkus trailer will be out on December 2.

The film is based on the 1982 released Hindi film Angoor, which in turn was a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. Shetty has got all the supporting actors from his hit Golmaal series to feature in prominent roles including names such as Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Meanwhile, the Ram-Leela actor will be also seen in Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023. Apart from this, he will also be seen in south director Shankar's next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan.