Hyderabad (Telangana): Megastar Chiranjeevi, in a promotional video for Acharya, said that he was blown away by his son Ram Charan and Tarak's dance performance in the promo for Naatu Naatu from RRR. The promotional video for Acharya was released earlier, and it captures a candid conversation between Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and director Koratala Siva that took place months ago.

Chiranjeevi predicted that he would struggle to live up to the expectations placed on him, as his son might steal the show. When Chiranjeevi had to shake his legs with Ram Charan, he was not feeling confident, because he could not believe that he could match Ram Charan's grace. The Indra actor told Ram Charan and Koratala Siva a week before the shoot: "I was really impressed by the promo for Naatu Naatu from RRR the other day. I'm terrified of dancing with Charan."

The song titled Bhale Bhale Banjara featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be released on Monday. Ram Charan plays the role of protector of the sacred land of Dharmasthali. Chiranjeevi in the title role, facing off against the villain, played by Sonu Sood. The duo will be seen together on screen in the Koratala Siva directorial Acharya which will hit the screens on April 29.