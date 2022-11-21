Mumbai: Chhello Show, India's official entry to the 95th Academy Awards, will be available to Netflix subscribers in India from Friday. The Gujarati language film, titled Last Film Show in English, was released in Indian theatres on October 14.

The semi-biographical coming-of-age drama, written and directed by Pan Nalin, follows nine-year-old cinema lover Samay as he moves heaven and earth in pursuit of his 35mm dreams, unaware of the heartbreaking times that await him.

Nalin said he is happy to collaborate with Netflix that will help the film reach a wider audience. "Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it."

"As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, 'Last Film Show' is just a click away," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said the team is thrilled "Chhello Show" has found its home at Netflix India. The film will also be available to watch with Hindi dubbing on the streamer.

"We are sure that the magic and beauty of Nalin's cinematic creation will enrapture Netflix audiences in India, just as it has with theatrical audiences in India and around the world," Kapur further said.

Chhello Show has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals across the world like Tribeca, Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema amongst others. It also won best picture at the recent Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles. It is set to have a special screening at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. (With agency inputs)