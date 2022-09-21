Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Pan Nalin is seemingly on cloud nine and rightly so as his Gujarati film Chhello Show is headed for Oscars 2023. The Film Federation of India made the announcement about Chhello Show going to Oscars on Tuesday, but filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker had predicted its selection five months back.

Pan Nalin in an interview said that it was Ashutosh Gowariker who was the first person to trust his film as a potential to represent India at the Academy Awards. Ashutosh’s film Lagaan was nominated for best foreign language film at the 74th Academy Awards and coming it from him meant a lot to Nalin.

"Siddharth Roy Kapur was one of the first people in this industry who believed in this film. He said that he has produced Hindi films till today but shall now break that rule. And guess who was the first in this industry who in fact went ecstatic after seeing it! Ashutosh Gowariker. He said, ‘Pack your bags, you guys are going to the Oscars’. This happened 5 months ago. We laughed then and forgot about it. Aaj yaad aa raha hai (Today I remember it)." said Pan Nalin.

Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is a part-autobiographical drama that captures the charm of the western region of Gujarat while paying homage to the cinema of the past. The Pan Nalin film is a reminder of childhood innocence and the universal magic of the movies.

READ | Chhello Show heads to Oscars 2023: All you need to know about the Gujarati film and its director Pan Nalin

Chhello Show outshined blockbuster hits like RRR and The Kashmir Files to become India's official entry for the Oscars 2023.