Hyderabad (Telangana): Rahul Koli, who is one among the six children played key roles in Chhello Show (The Last Show), India’s official entry to the Oscars, died of cancer. Rahul was one of the six child actors who are part of the film that is India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

According to the reports, the late child artist was admitted to the hospital after he had repeated bouts of fever and blood vomits. His father said that they had decided to watch the film on October 14, 2022, in theater but he passed away before the film hits big screens in India.

"On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated," his father Ramu Koli told a webloid. Rahul’s parents also stated that his family will watch the film on the release day after performing his last rites at Hapa village in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Last Film Show is a part-autobiographical drama that captures the charm of the western region of Gujarat while paying homage to the cinema of the past. It is a reminder of childhood innocence and the universal magic of the movies. Rahul aside, the film stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali and Dipen Raval. The story is set against the backdrop of cinemas in India witnessing a massive transition from celluloid to digital, where hundreds of single-screen cinemas stand dilapidated or have disappeared altogether.