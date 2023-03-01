Hyderabad: Actor Kangana Ranaut is seemingly in no mood to take a break. The actor commenced shooting for Chandramukhi 2 while she was still caught up with her directorial venture Emergency in which she also plays the lead role. The actor wrapped the first schedule for Chandramukhi 2 in January and now is canning the film in Hyderabad. Taking to social media, Kangana shared that she will be shooting a significant scene today from Chandramukhi 2.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared pictures from vanity wherein she is seen getting ready for a crucial scene. Ace costume designer Neeta Lulla is also seen in the pictures shared by Kangana. Sharing the images, Kangana revealed that she will be shooting for a very crucial sequence for which she is excited.

The film helmed by P Vasu went on floors last December. The upcoming film is the sequel to the Tamil blockbuster Chandramukhi which was headlined by Rajinikanth and Jyothika. While Kangana will be essaying the role of a dancer renowned for her beauty and dancing. Kangana aside, the film also features Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. The makers are yet to lock the release date for Chandramukhi 2.

Kangana's lineup of upcoming films also includes Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and Alaukik Desai helmed mythological drama The Incarnation: Sita. On the production front, her Tiku weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur will stream on Amazon Prime Video while Emergency is set to release on October 20, 2023.