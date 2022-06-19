Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday started shooting for her next feature film Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress has Prosit Roy attached as the director.

The actor announced the commencement of the shoot on Instagram. "Back to where I belong... #ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins #ChakdaXpressDay1 " Anushka wrote alongside a clip and two photographs from the sets of the movie.

According to the makers, Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan Goswami's journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. The film will stream on Netflix.

Anushka's last acting gig was 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie Zero. The actor has since produced the acclaimed Prime Video series Pataal Lok, Netflix film Bulbbul and series Mai: A Mother's Rage.

