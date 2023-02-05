Mumbai: It was a nostalgic moment for the Chak De! India stars as the gang reunited for actor Chitrashi Rawat's wedding. Chitrashi, who played hot-headed Komal Chautala in Shah Rukh Khan starrer tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The 33-year-old actor, who hails from Raipur, Uttarakhand was hailed for her role in Chak De! more because she could play it with nuance as she was a national-level athlete.

Chitrashi's wedding marked the reunion of Chak De! India actors. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade and Tanya Abrol can be seen having a gala time at Chitrashi's wedding festivities. They all worked together in Chak De! India, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Chak De! India gang aside, others who marked their presence at Chitrashi's wedding were Delnaaz Irani and Shruti Panwar.

For the special day, Chitrashi opted for an ochre yellow lehenga in many pics, she can be seen smiling and posing with her Chak De! India co-stars and husband Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. Sharing pictures from the wedding day, Vidya wrote, "Got our babygurl married.#blessings blessings."

Apart from Chak De! India, Chitrashi has also worked in films like Fashion, and Genelia D'Souza's Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Dhruvaditya, on the other hand, has worked in projects like Flight, Prem Mayee and Damaged. If reports are to be believed, Chitrashi and Dhruvaditya fell in love with each other while working together in the film Prem Mayee. (With agency inputs)